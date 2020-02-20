Rathcoole flats demolition plan raised at Stormont

An Ulster Unionist councillor has vowed to continue opposing the decision to demolish two of the iconic tower blocks in the Rathcoole estate.

The Department for Communities has approved the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s business case recommending the demolition of Monkscoole House.

It is likely that it will take at least a year before the block is demolished.

One of the neighbouring units, Abbotscoole House, is also earmarked for removal.

Cllr Robert Foster contacted Minister for Communities, Deirdre Hargey MLA, calling for a meeting to discuss residents’ concerns.

In correspondence this week, the minister responded: “As this is an operational matter for the Housing Executive to consider, I regret that I must decline your request.”

Speaking after receiving the letter, Cllr Foster said: “To say I am extremely annoyed and perplexed by this response to a letter I sent Minister Deirdre Hargey requesting a meeting to discuss the demolition of Monkscoole House and planned demolition of Abbotscoole House is an understatement.

“It appears no one wants to listen to the community even the appropriately named Department for Communities.

“I won’t be accepting that this is ‘an operational matter for the Housing Executive’ as Minister Hargey states. Her department signed off on the business case so they can’t absolve themselves from this plan against the community’s wishes.”

Meanwhile, a series of questions on the subject were tabled this week in Stormont by Mr Foster’s party colleague Andy Allen, MLA for East Belfast. They were as follows:

“To ask the Minister for Communities to outline the business case presented by the Housing Executive to his department on the future of (i) Monkscoole House; and (ii) Abbotscoole House; and what engagement Housing Executive and departmental officials have had with stakeholders and residents regarding the future of these tower blocks.”

“To ask the Minister for Communities to detail the correspondence between the Housing Executive and her Department concerning Monkscoole House and Abbotscoole House.”

“To ask the Minister for Communities to detail the number of applicants on the housing waiting list for Rathcoole.”

Cllr Foster said Minister Hargey has until March 3 to issue a response.

Meanwhile, residents and community representatives will be meeting on March 4 to discuss the proposed demolition of the multi-storey dwellings.