Rathcoole Primary becomes ‘safe school’ as part of anti-abuse initiative

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb is a long-time supporter of the prevention and early intervention initiatives being developed through partnership with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

He said: “Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has worked closely with Onus to develop new initiatives to ensure anyone living or working in the borough gets the support they need if they are experiencing domestic abuse.

“We have been involved with the Workplace Charter’s development, alongside other employers to formulate a robust means of supporting employees experiencing domestic abuse, through policy, staff training and communication. I am also pleased that Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council remains integral to the partnership working alongside PSNI, Women’s Aid and Onus with the Safe Community project.

Rathcoole Primary School has become a 'Safe School.'

“We have achieved a lot together, but we know that there is still more to be done and encourage everyone to contribute to making our communities a safer place to live and work.”

Detailing some of the projects being conducted in the Newtownabbey, a spokesperson for Onus explained: “We have begun working in partnership with the PSNI and Women’s Aid ABCLN on a new Safe Community project.

“We will be delivering training and awareness raising sessions across communities in the Antrim and Newtownabbey area and have already started in the Rathcoole area, with Rathcoole Primary School becoming a Safe School and a range of businesses and community organisations becoming Safe Place organisations.

“We have been supported to do this by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, through their commitment to ensure that anyone experiencing domestic or sexual abuse can access the support they need.”

