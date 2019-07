Residents in the Ballynure Road area of Ballyclare are being advised to leave their Bryson boxes out for collection after a number were not emptied today.

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “We have been advised that the Bryson Wheelie Boxes in the Ballyclare DEA areas of Bellevue, Sixmile and Henryville were not collected today following a traffic accident.

“Please leave the wheelie boxes out and they will be cleared by the weekend.”