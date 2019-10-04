Residents able to research WW1 ancestors at history talk

The North of Ireland Family History Society (NIFHS) is holding a one-day beginner’s family history class on Saturday, October 5 from 11am to 4pm.

Former Society President Rosemary Sibbett is leading the class and the day promises to help you make progress on your family tree.

The event will be staged in the NIFHS Library and Research Centre, Unit C4, Valley Business Centre, Church Road Newtownabbey.

Booking details are online: www.nifhs.org/resources/courses/#syg

Meanwhile, the Newtownabbey Branch will meet on Monday, October 14 at 7pm in the Drama Theatre, Glengormley High School.

This month Alan Rosborough will be speaking about researching your WW1 ancestors. It promises to be an informative talk. During refreshments there will be an opportunity to chat with members to get help and advice with any family history research questions you may have.

There is a wealth of knowledge within the membership and people are happy to help. In November the topic will be ‘Votes for Women: The Suffrage Movement in Ulster.’ Everyone is welcome.

For more information, check out www.nifhs.org/newtownabbey