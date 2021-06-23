Residents invited to Whiteabbey Village fun day

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “With a great range of culinary delights to tempt your palate and lots of fun activities to keep the young ones amused, this is a great family day out for all ages.

“Our exciting line-up includes stilt walkers, walk about circus act, superheroes and princess characters, a kite workshop, bungee trampolines, Ramone the pirate slideshow, live yarn bombing, sand sculptures, arts and crafts, Music and more.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb added: “It is great to see our towns and villages back in business.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Cllr Billy Webb.

“We hope this fun day will attract visitors and families to the borough and sample the great hospitality and unique flavour that this special seaside village has to offer.”

This fun day will launch a series of Taste and Sea Markets taking place in Whiteabbey Village on July 31, August 21 and September 18.

For more information, visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/events

