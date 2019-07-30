Residents stage protest for play park

A protest has been held in a bid to have a play park constructed in Whiteabbey.

Sinn Fein Cllr Taylor McGrann, who attended the event at Abbeyville Place on Thursday, July 25, said residents believe such a facility is long overdue.

In a statement, Cllr McGrann said: “There are dozens of children and young people in this area who have nothing to do due to the lack of play facilities.

“Housing associations have a responsibility to ensure that new developments have adequate community facilities.”

The Macedon representative added: “I have been contacted by many residents who are frustrated and I fully support their call for play facilities in the area.

“I have written to officials at Connswater Homes and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council requesting meetings to highlight this issue and open a conversation about exploring ways to finally open play facilities in this area.”

In response, a spokesperson for Connswater Homes said: “A request for a play area facility or park requires a multi-agency approach.

“Connswater Homes currently chair a multi-agency advisory group, the role of which is to oversee the development and delivery of the Whiteabbey Good Relations Plan.

“An invitation to this forum has been provided to all stakeholders and community groups operating within the area, including Whiteabbey Residents Association.

“Connswater Homes has provided 16 community events and courses in the area over the last few months, and will continue to invest in community activities. There is no plan for a play park in the immediate or foreseeable future.”