Residents urged to avoid Ballyclare town centre due to flooding

Detailing the ongoing incident, a post on the Love Ballyclare Facebook page said: “Avoid Ballyclare town centre. Flooding down Rashee Road towards Asda roundabout and towards Cedar Tree. Drain covers lifting. Shops flooding. Take care everyone.”

Speaking to the Times, DUP Cllr Jeannie Archibald-Brown said: “It is devastating to learn that business have been so badly affected by the heavy rain this afternoon. Especially at the minute, when our local businesses need all the support they can get. This is a devastating blow.

“I hope the businesses affected can recover as soon as possible. I’d appeal to residents to take care on the roads and only travel when it is necessary.”

A number of roads in Ballyclare are currently flooded. Pic by Love Ballyclare.

Tweeting about the issue, South Antrim UUP MLA Steve Aiken said: “Significant flooding in Ballyclare. Emergency services dealing with floods and additional support is on its way. Sandbags are available beside Ballyclare Town Hall.”

----

Click here to read Ballyclare band raises £1,700 to help young cancer patient

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.