Residents urged to back Hays Travel NI Children’s Hospice gift appeal

A group of travel agents in Glengormley are celebrating their first Christmas as Hays Travel with a Christmas gift appeal for local children.

Bronagh Carabine, branch manager and the team are showing support for the

Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice to collect new toys and gifts to give to children who will be in their care over the festive season.

The new Hays Travel staff who lost their jobs earlier this year with the collapse of Thomas Cook, are appealing for people to buy one extra gift this year and drop it into their store from now until December 22.

The Hays Travel team will be delivering the gifts to the Hospice on December 23.

Bronagh said: “We wanted to support people who need a bit of help in our local community and as the Children’s hospice isn’t far from our store, what better place to spread some Christmas cheer? Most of the staff here have children and we can’t imagine what the parents of these children are going through.

“With it being our first year as a Hays Travel branch after the collapse of Thomas Cook, we want to do even more this year and make this collection amazing.”

For more information, contact the Hays Travel Glengormley branch on 02892290219.