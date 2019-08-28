Reward offered for missing keys

A former stunt man, originally from Belfast, is calling on the east Antrim public for their help to locate a missing set of keys.

Jim Ryan (78), who left Northern Ireland almost 50 years ago, lost a bunch of keys during a brief trip back to Northern Ireland last week.

Mr Ryan, who worked as an extra, a stunt man and a stunt coordinator on a number of television programmes and films after moving to Manchester, including The Bill, Casualty, Coronation Street, Brookside and Emmerdale, believes he lost the keys during a visit to east Antrim.

“I had been at the Belfast Loughshore Hotel in Carrickfergus and also the big wheel in Whiteabbey.

“I think the keys have fallen out of my jacket pocket when I pulled a hanky out.

“I have had the key ring for 30 years. It is a distinctive Mercedes one.

“There are house keys on the bunch. The hotel staff haven’t found the keys and the police haven’t come across them either.”

Jim added: “If anyone finds them, please call me on 07802 9000 95 and we can arrange for them to be returned to me. I have friends in Greenisland who have kindly offered to post them back to me if they are found.

“I’m offering a reward for their safe return and my friends in Greenisland will happily pay this to the person who finds them.

“I grew up in the Crumlin Road area of Belfast and left Northern Ireland in June 1970 to work in England.

“I don’t return home to the Province that often and it’s sad that this has happened,” he said.