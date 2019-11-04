Road safety roadshow drives into town

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council has teamed up with Newtownabbey Road Safety Committee to stage the annual Road Safety Vehicle Roadshow on November 9.

Taking place at the Valley Leisure Centre car park from 10am to 2pm, the roadshow will raise awareness of road safety measures and improve air quality. Motorists will be able to avail of free services such as headlight testing, tyre inspections, child car seat checks and vehicle emissions testing.

Using equipment provided by the Department for Infrastructure, Environmental Health Officers will check the amount of pollution contained within cars’ exhaust fumes. If emissions are too high, motorists will be advised to have their vehicle serviced. Staff from Magowan Tyres, Halfords and Bailies Auto Refinishers will be carrying out tyre safety inspections, headlamp assessments and child car seat checks.