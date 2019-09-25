Sam’s story inspires hospice partnership

A Glengormley business has announced a three-year fundraising partnership with the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Staff at Chrysalis Hair and Beauty salon were inspired to pledge support for the charity after hearing first-hand from local woman Elaine McBride whose son Sam receives specialist palliative care from the hospice.

Frances Lindsay, from the salon, said: “As a family run business we are really looking forward to working together to raise money for such an incredible cause.

“It was an honour to have Sam and his mother Elaine out to our salon to hear all about the incredible work and services the hospice provides.”

The Children’s Hospice cares for over 300 children each year, with care offered in the home, at their facility Horizon House in Newtownabbey or across a combination of both, dependent on circumstance.

Elaine said: “Sam has a rare form of epilepsy called Lennox Gastaut Syndrome which means medication will have little effect on seizures that are ever-changing and occur daily.

“Sam also has cerebral palsy and although he can walk with support, his visual impairment causes problems.

“After endless hospital and therapy appointments, the hospice has proved to be a sanctuary for our family and is a place where Sam can come and have fun, allowing us to relax and recharge.

“We’re delighted Chrysalis has come on board to support the vital work that the hospice does.

“This partnership will enable the hospice to continue to care for more life-limiting children like Sam.”