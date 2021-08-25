Shortlist of names announced for new Belfast Hills site

The conservation charity recently took ownership of 98 hectares adjacent to Cave Hill Country Park with plans to conserve and restore the site and open the woodland to the public for free.

A public survey collected ideas and opinions on everything from what the public wanted to see on the site to even what they want it to be named.

The new site borders Cave Hill Country Park and will link existing pathways through Divis and the Cave Hills. Picture credit: Whitenoise Studios.

Woodland Trust Northern Ireland is now asking people to name the new woodland through an online vote after receiving almost 800 replies to the public consultation.

Part of the survey was to find a name which reflects the local area, history and be inclusive for all the community. A shortlist of four names is now up for public vote and the choices are: Bellevue Wood, Glas-na-Bradan Wood, Gulliver’s Wood and Loughview Wood.

Lynsey Nixon, Communications and Engagement Manager said: “We set out to find a new name for our site and we have been overwhelmed with the response.

“We want to thank everyone who took the time and effort to submit their ideas. Our new site in the Belfast Hills really has captured people’s imagination as the survey garnered over 50 different names inspired by geography, literature, history and even Game of Thrones. We especially want to thank those who made suggestions to name the new wood in memory of individuals.”

The public vote to name the site is now open at www.woodlandtru.st/tNnQK and closes on September 7.

