Sound and light shows to be staged across Newtownabbey

Further shows will be staged across the borough. These will be held in Randalstown at the Railway Viaduct, on October 1 and October 2 at 10pm, Crumlin Presbyterian Church on November 12 and November 13 at 7pm, Lilian Bland Park in Glengormley on November 20 at 7pm and The Old Courthouse in Antrim on November 26 at 7pm.

All shows will have a mixture of historical and abstract projection work and this will be the first time a programme of different Son et Lumière shows has been shown in Northern Ireland.

The first Son et Lumiere shows were developed in France in 1952 at the Chambord chateau in the Loire valley and are now created every year all over the world.

The shows will be held across Antrim and Newtownabbey.

A form of night-time entertainment where special lighting effects are projected onto the front of a building or ruin accompanied by music to dramatise the history of the place.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “I am delighted that the council have commissioned the Ulster Theatre Company to create and produce Son et Lumiere shows for our borough. I would encourage you to come out and see this magnificent lighting spectacle in your local town centre.”

The shows are supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and the National Lottery Fund.

