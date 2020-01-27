South Antrim SDLP pay tribute to Seamus Mallon

South Antrim SDLP political representatives and activists have paid tribute to the party’s former deputy leader and Deputy First Minister Seamus Mallon who died peacefully at his home in Markethill last week.

A party spokesperson said: “The political stature of Seamus Mallon is unmatched; a man who battled his entire life for peace and prosperity for all who call this place home.

“His resolute opposition to violence and an unwavering desire for reconciliation of all peoples, helped bring an end to the Troubles and form the powersharing institutions, and we are so pleased Seamus was able to see them restored before his passing.

“As we enter a time of political renewal in Northern Ireland, the values of Mallon, the values of justice, peace and true powersharing must prevail if we are to ensure our process delivers for all communities who share this place.

“In the final lines in his book, Seamus wrote: ‘As I prepare to take my leave of our shared home place, I find comfort in an old Greek proverb: A society grows great when old men plant trees in whose shade they know they will never sit.’

“As a team, South Antrim SDLP will do all we can to use that shade for good.”