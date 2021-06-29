‘Speedo Mick’ making his way to Larne for charity effort

Michael is conducting the mammoth trek across the UK and Ireland to hand out cash raised from his previous adventures - as well as raising even more.

The community ‘hero’ from Liverpool was inspired to take up fundraising after his own battles with alcohol and drug dependency, isolation and homelessness.

He is making his way from Belfast to Larne via Newtownabbey today as part of leg four of his charity effort, taking him from Belfast to Donegal. Mr Cullen is hoping to complete the route, which is approximately 166 miles, in nine days.

'Speedo Mick' is making his way to Larne from Belfast as part of his charity trek.

Commenting ahead of his first leg, which commenced on May 31, he said: “The reason I’m doing the walk is primarily to give back to the people and the communities who have supported me and the fundraising I’ve done in the past.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has placed a huge strain on the finances of so many worthy charities, so I’ll do anything I can to help.

“Homelessness and disadvantaged young people are two issues very close to my own heart as I’ve been through those struggles and I know how hard it is to come out the other side.

“In my life, I’ve been in some dark, lonely, hopeless places and for me, one the most rewarding parts of my fundraising has been to help people who are facing what I have faced.”

For more information, or to make a donation, go to https://www.thespeedomickfoundation.org/latest-news/speedo-micks-giving-back-tour-2021/

