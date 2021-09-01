Spinning Yarns festival returns to Newtownabbey

The festival celebrates the world of all things associated with wool and linen, showcasing the colour, creativity and craft associated with these homespun yarns in all their forms.

The highlights of the event include guest speakers, a market place with a wide range of traders, both local and from further afield, displays, workshops and demonstrations.

This year’s guest speakers will include crochet designer and blogger Eleonora Tully, who will talk about her life as a crochet designer and share the full design process and journey, giving plenty of tips to any budding designers.

This year's event takes place on September 5.

Award winning Northern Irish knitting author James McIntosh will be joined by Dr Thomas Ernst FRCP. James and Dr Thomas have spoken all over Europe about the links between knitting and mindfulness that they call ‘knititation’.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “Spinning Yarns is a great day of colour and creativity, celebrating the best of Northern Ireland craft. Mossley Mill will lend itself to this event, stepped in history this old linen mill has been involved in textile-related industries since the 1700s.”

Visitors can also enjoy demonstrations by the Guild of Spinners, Weavers, and Dyers and the Journey Man’s Saddlers who demonstrate the finest quality craftsmanship having spent over 20 years making, repairing, and stitching the finest English saddle and bridle leathers.

The Northern Ireland Alpaca Group will be bringing along some of their endearing animals and showcasing alpaca fleece products as well as demonstrations on alpaca fibre and the process of working it.

There will also be live music from Campbell College Pipe and Drum Band, 10am, 10.30am, 11am; Conor Taggart, 12pm – 2pm and Ballyduff Silver Band 2.30pm - 4pm.

The festival takes place between 10am and 5pm, with tickets from £5, and £4(concession) free for under 16. Further information and festival updates can be found via www.spinningyarnsfestival.com

