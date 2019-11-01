St James’s Primary School brings two awards back to Whiteabbey

A Whiteabbey school had an exceptional evening at the recent Families First Awards in the Clandeboye Lodge, Bangor.

St James’s Primary School and Nursery Unit received an award for promoting equality, tolerance and respect.

Elaine Dallat with presenter Pete Snodden.

The team took a bow on stage at the presentation event hosted by Cool FM presenter Pete Snodden.

The principal, Paula Cunningham, said the honour was “recognition of all that the whole school community achieves on a daily basis in making St James’s a vibrant, forward thinking, inclusive school that welcomes children from lots of different backgrounds and cultures”.

She added that “every child in St James’s Primary School and Nursery Unit is valued, respected and cherished as a unique individual and that everyone works together to ensure that children develop and flourish socially, emotionally, spiritually, physically and academically in St James’s”.

The awards are an opportunity to shine the spotlight on those who have made huge sacrifices and gone to great lengths to help their families or members of the community

St James's Primary School Pupils' Council proudly display the award.

The school also had another success at the ceremony. Elaine Dallat, a teacher with over 30 years of experience, who retired at the end of August, was presented with a special Gold Star Award in recognition of her outstanding contribution to education.

The principal explained that Mrs Dallat was an inspirational teacher who had a unique understanding of children and their needs and who was dedicated to developing the whole child.

Some of comments submitted about Mrs Dallat included that she had ‘a wealth of expert knowledge and skills’, that she ‘goes above and beyond to nurture the children in her care and supports and empowers the parents’ and that she ‘never loses sight of the wonder and worth of each child’.

Mrs Cunningham said that the local community are very welcome to experience the unique inclusive, respectful and caring ethos of St James’s Primary School and Nursery Unit at the school’s open evening on Tuesday, December 3, at 6.30pm.