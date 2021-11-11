Standard-hosted event is back for Macmillan Cancer Support
An annual fundraising event is to return to the Standard in Newtownabbey on December 16 in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
Stephen Greene has been staging the effort for 17 years, raising £35,000 for Meningitis Research Foundation during this time.
He said: “There will be a DJ and auction. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported the event over the years and Jonny Evans, who every year gives me something to auction.”
The effort had been hosted by media personality Stephen Clements in recent years.
Mr Greene added: “Stephen was a good friend. He knew how to grab an audience. He was one of the funniest, kindest people I have ever met.”
