Star Wars characters show support for charity

A worthy cause is set to benefit from a fundraiser tomorrow with the help of characters from the Star Wars franchise.

Assistance Dogs Northern Ireland will be visiting the Abbey Centre from 10am to 4.30pm to help raise awareness of the fantastic work the dogs do in the community and to raise some much needed funds for the charity.

Accompanying the dogs will be a number of Star Wars characters who will entertain the kids, both big and small!

Detailing the work of the worthy cause, a spokesperson for the charity said: “Currently Assistance Dogs Northern Ireland (ADNI) have 51 dogs/puppies working throughout Northern Ireland and we have a further eight dogs to place.

“The majority of our dogs are working within family homes. However we have therapy dogs working in a prison, hospice, court and school settings.

“Our current project is for children with autism and full-time wheelchair users up to the age of 12.#

“We will be conducting collections at the main entrance door at the Abbey Centre. Please pop down and show your support.”

For more information about the charity, email info@adni.org.uk or call 028 777 68761.