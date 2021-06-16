The local man (47), who hosted a mid-morning show on BBC Radio Ulster after successful stints at Citybeat and then Q Radio, passed away suddenly on January 6 2020.

The married father-of-two was a strong supporter of charity and community events.

The walk will take place this Saturday, June 19 in support of the Stephen Clements Foundation, which was established to “celebrate and continue Stephen Clements’ ever-lasting legacy”.

Stephen Clements.

It will also mark Men’s Mental Health Awareness week.

“On the day, we will have live music and you can purchase official Stephen Clements Foundation merchandise,” a post on the organisation’s Facebook page read.

In a further tribute to Stephen, a new ‘Stevie Bench’ will also be unveiled.

Walkers will meet at 1pm in The Windrose car park, Carrickfergus and will follow a two mile route to Fisherman’s Quay and back.

Participants are asked to adhere to current public health guidelines and to maintain social distancing.