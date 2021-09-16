Stephen Clements recognised in IMRO Radio Awards

Stephen, who passed away in January 2020, was inducted into this year’s list alongside East Coast FM’s Declan Meehan, RTÉ Lyric fm’s George Hamilton and C103’s Patricia Messinger.

The Hall of Fame is a highly regarded achievement within the Irish radio industry. The Hall of Fame celebrates those well-known names on air and those behind the microphone that make Irish radio such an integral part of daily life. Due to the current guidelines, a small event at The Spencer Hotel was held on September 15, where the inductee’s received their plaques.

Chair of the IMRO Radio Awards Committee, Chris Doyle who hosted the event this week, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the careers of four radio presenters from different corners of Ireland and induct them in the IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame.

Gavin Clements (front centre) receives the 2021 IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame given posthumously to his late brother Stephen at a ceremony in Dublin on September 15, alongside other recipients George Hamilton, Declan Meehan and Patricia Messenger.

“All of the inductees have had significant impact in their radio careers, they are trailblazers, entertainers, amazing broadcasters and have literally seen and done it all. The inductees have connected with audiences over many years and demonstrate how powerful radio really is.”

----

Click here to read Man who died in Islandmagee incident named locally as Bradley Beck (21)

--

A message from the Editor: