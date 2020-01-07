Student hospitalised after knife incident at Larne school

A pupil has been taken to hospital following an incident involving a knife at Larne Grammar School.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police responded to the report of a stabbing incident at a school in Larne on Tuesday, January 7.

“A 13-year-old male pupil has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon and is currently in police custody. Another male pupil has been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 11.21am on Tuesday, January 7 following reports of an incident at a premises on Lower Cairncastle Road, Larne.

“NIAS despatched one emergency crew to the scene. Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one male patient has been transferred to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.”

East Antrim UUP MLA John Stewart said: “Following the disturbing news of a knifing incident at Larne Grammar School, I have been speaking to a number of parents with children at the school who have confirmed that the incident is under control.

“Although deeply distressing to hear of this type of incident in one of our schools I must commend the school in how they have handled this incident.

“If anyone has any concerns I would urge you to contact the school.”

East Antrim DUP MLA Gordon Lyons said: “Awful news coming from Larne Grammar School today - my thoughts are with those affected.”

East Antrim Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson said: “My thoughts are with students and staff.”

The school declined to comment on the incident.

There are no further details at this time.