Students take part in Climate Strike demonstration

Ulster University students from the Jordanstown campus took part in today’s Climate Strike event in Belfast.

School children, college students and adults from all over Northern Ireland gathered in Belfast to stand in unity with people all over the world in an international day of action to raise climate change awareness.

Speaking on behalf of UUSU Student Executive, President of Ulster University Students’ Union, Andrew McAnallen said: “Climate breakdown is an emergency and the alarm bells are ringing louder than ever from students and young people!

“Today #TeamUUSU unites with friends, family and allies the world to support the Global Climate Strike, to send a strong message to our politicians that affirmative action can no longer wait.”

Meanwhile, a group of sixth form students from Ulidia Integrated College, who completed the Grassroots Challenge last year as part of their Duke of Edinburgh Award, attended a breakfast meeting with the Lord Mayor of Belfast. The meeting was held in Belfast City Hall.

During the meeting the students discussed their concerns about climate change and also discussed what they found while completing the Grassroots Challenge.

A spokesperson for the Carrickfergus school said: “The students put their opinions across clearly and spoke well about their concerns and how they fear climate change will impact their futures.

“Ulidia Integrated College would like to thank Grassroots Challenge and Belfast City Council for providing this opportunity for our students.”