Support available for domestic abuse victims in Newtownabbey

ONUS was established as a social enterprise by Women’s Aid, Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey (ABCLN) in 2007 and offers specialist training and consultancy services on domestic violence and abuse.

The programme aims to complement the ongoing work carried out to raise awareness of sexual, domestic and violent abuse. The extensive range of pathways is well established and are known as Safe Place, Safe School, Safe Church, Safe Employer, Safe Community, Safe Village and Safe Borough/City.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “Given the increase in domestic violence in Northern Ireland which is at its highest level since records began, it is vital that these services are supported so that those in need of their help can get assistance. I am pleased the council is continuing to fund this programme.”

The ongoing programme has enabled the council to achieve renewal of Platinum Safe Employer and Safe Borough status in November 2020.

Last year ONUS delivered 45 training sessions via Zoom and already have a waiting list of expressions of interest for this year’s programme.

For more information on ONUS, visit www.onustraining.co.uk/

