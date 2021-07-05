Support available for domestic abuse victims in Newtownabbey
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council will continue to support ONUS in the delivery of their bespoke accreditation scheme, known as Pathways for Participation programme, which has been designed to ensure that those affected by domestic abuse are directed to the support services they need.
ONUS was established as a social enterprise by Women’s Aid, Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey (ABCLN) in 2007 and offers specialist training and consultancy services on domestic violence and abuse.
The programme aims to complement the ongoing work carried out to raise awareness of sexual, domestic and violent abuse. The extensive range of pathways is well established and are known as Safe Place, Safe School, Safe Church, Safe Employer, Safe Community, Safe Village and Safe Borough/City.
The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “Given the increase in domestic violence in Northern Ireland which is at its highest level since records began, it is vital that these services are supported so that those in need of their help can get assistance. I am pleased the council is continuing to fund this programme.”
The ongoing programme has enabled the council to achieve renewal of Platinum Safe Employer and Safe Borough status in November 2020.
Last year ONUS delivered 45 training sessions via Zoom and already have a waiting list of expressions of interest for this year’s programme.
For more information on ONUS, visit www.onustraining.co.uk/
----
Click here to read East Antrim lodges and bands gearing up for Twelfth
--
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.