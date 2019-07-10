Support office opens in Rathcoole

A support group offering support with mental health, suicide prevention, drug and alcohol awareness and debt and welfare advice, has been established in Rathcoole.

The Listening Ear office was officially opened in the Dunanney Centre on July 3.

The event was attended by Peter Sheridan CEO Co-Operation Ireland, Dr Alan Largey Co-Operation Ireland, Paula Bradley MLA, councillrs Billy Webb, Robert Foster, Stephen Ross, Dean McCullough and Thomas Hogg, PSNI, DoC and representatives from a number of other Newtownabbey-based groups.

Brian Kerr, Karen Phillips and Daphne Logue addressed the audience, detailing how Listening Ear was established, its achievements to date, the professional background support and its goals for the future.

Peter Sheridan spoke on the success of the Legasi programme and the developments that have arisen. He congratulated

Listening Ear on their achievements in a short period and hoped that their success continued.

The LEGaSI project is being developed with the principal aim of facilitating people within Protestant Unionist Loyalist (PUL) areas to strengthen their communities.

The project will run over five years with people aged approximately 25-45 years who have been identified as potential influencers within their communities.