Taxi returns home after collecting injured Jim from Spain

A Newtownabbey-based taxi driver has returned home from Benidorm after travelling to pick up a loyal customer who had sustained a head injury last month

Phil Hamilton, driver-manager of 365 Taxis, set off for the Spanish holiday destination with his family to collect Jim Moore on November 21.

Mr Moore, who was holidaying in Benidorm, was at the centre of a missing man alert for a number of days before being located in a Spanish hospital on November 18. It is believed he sustained a head injury after a fall.

Phil commenced the marathon journey after learning that “Jim has been advised not to fly for three months”.

The Hamilton family and Mr Moore returned home to Newtownabbey at the weekend.

Commenting on November 30, a spokesperson for the firm said: “Jim is back in Newtownabbey reunited with his family, safe and well. Our taxi is now parked up. Phil and his family have travelled over 2,500 miles, been to six countries and are now back in their home, with their feet up.”

Phil added: “Our journey comes to an end, but Jim, being found and reunited with his family is a perfect ending. This story could have ended so differently, but it is a good story of a community coming together.

“What has amazed me is the people from around the world that rallied around Jim’s taxi. It’s been unbelievable. Thank you for all your support.”