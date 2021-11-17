Throne Post Office reopens

The service will be provided at a Post Office serving point in the store alongside the retail till.

Post Office services will be available, during the store’s opening hours Monday to Wednesday: 7.30am – 10pm; Thursday and Friday: 7.30am – 11pm; Saturday: 8am – 11pm and Sunday: 8am – 10pm.

This will offer 103 hours and 30 minutes of Post Office service every week.

The Post Office opened on November 15.

Janese Sung, Post Office Area Network Change Manager said: “We are delighted to have restored Post Office service to this area of Newtownabbey. This will make it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.”

The previous branch closed in June 2019 due to the resignation of the operator of the branch.

