Tickets being ‘snapped up’ for Antrim and Newtownabbey’s Enchanted Winter Garden

Elves Jessica and Giovanni celebrate the return of the Enchanted Winter Garden, at Antrim Castle Gardens. Picture by Darren Kidd/PressEye

Antrim Castle Gardens will host the Enchanted Winter Garden from Saturday, November 27, through to Tuesday, December 21.

The after-dark illuminated outdoor experience for all the family will operate on an advance booking only basis with timed entry and restricted capacity.

The star attraction is the 35-metre-high Ferris wheel with its panoramic views of the gardens and the historic town of Antrim.

Other traditional attractions, council states, will deliver a vintage vibe including artisan food stalls.

After missing out last year, the Mayor, Councillor Billy Webb MBE, is thrilled that the Enchanted Winter Garden is returning.

He said: “2021 has been another challenging year for everyone, but we hope to end things on a high by bringing a bit of festive magic back to the award-winning Antrim Castle Gardens this Christmas.

“The Enchanted Winter Garden is Northern Ireland’s premier Christmas event and we look forward to welcoming back families from across the region to experience its unique atmosphere, fun and festivities.

“This is a superb event that truly transforms the beautiful Antrim Castle Gardens after-dark into an extraordinary trail of enchantment with magical lights, lasers, attractions and seasonal sounds that will create lasting memories for the whole family.

“We have introduced a number of important safety measures including capacity limits on each daily session, timed entry, as well as extending the duration of the event by an extra week to ensure we make it as safe and accessible for everyone.

“We have already sold more than half of this year’s ticket allocation and would encourage everyone to book their tickets before the event officially opens on Saturday 27th November to avoid disappointment.”

The Enchanted Winter Garden is sponsored by Belfast International Airport. Tickets are priced at £6 for an adult, £4 for a child (under twos go free) and £18 for a family ticket, with tokens purchased separately for rides and attractions.

There will be two special evenings of Inclusive Enchantment on Wednesday, December 1 and 8 offering a quieter experience for those with sensory needs. Advance booking via the website is essential.

Book your tickets at www.enchantedwintergarden.com

