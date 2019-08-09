Tributes paid to Drew Horner

Poignant tributes have been paid to long serving Ballyclare Comrades committee member, Drew Horner.

A spokesperson for the Dixon Park club said: “We are very sorry to hear of the death of our friend and long time club committee member, Drew Horner.

“Drew will be sorely missed by everyone at Ballyclare Comrades FC. He was a tireless worker for the club. Deepest sympathies to his wife Brenda and the rest of his family.”

Touching posts have also been made on social media.

Commenting on Facebook, former manager Clifford Adams said: “This is sad news indeed. Wee man never stopped around the club.

“He just loved Ballyclare. He was the first face you saw when you arrived and always made you feel most welcome. Will be sorely missed by all. Condolences to Drew’s wife, family and friends.”

Former Comrades player Ronnie Burns said: “Awful news for his family, friends and all connected with Ballyclare Comrades.

“Always very friendly and full of banter during my time with the club. Will be sadly missed. RIP Drew.”

Johnny McClurg said: “Very sorry to hear. A great man with wit and humour who I had the privilege of sharing many conversations with over the years,

“He will be sorely missed. Sincere condolences to his family circle. RIP Drew.”

Comrades supporter Tommy Streight posted on Facebook: “Condolences to Drew’s family circle. Big loss for the Comrades family as well. Match days won’t be the same without his wit and banter. He’ll be sorely missed. RIP Drew.”

Fellow fan Kelso Ritchie said: “RIP Drew, sad day for our club. My thoughts and prayers to Brenda and the family circle.”