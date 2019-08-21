Tributes paid to hockey club president

Poignant tributes have been paid to Parkview Hockey Club President, Jimmy McAdam.

Mr McAdam passed away peacefully in hospital on Saturday, August 17.

Jimmy was the dearly beloved husband of Adelaide, loving and devoted father of James, daughter-in-law Joanne, John, daughter-in-law Katherine and granchildren Molly, Joy, James, Lucy and Emma.

Paying tribute to the Doagh resident, a spokesperson for the hockey club said: “Jimmy will be forever remembered in our hearts as one of life’s true gentlemen. For Parkview, he has been the face of club and a great ambassador for a generation having welcomed so many new members and opposition players through the doors of the clubhouse.

“An outstanding player in his time, Jimmy will be held in high regard by all in the hockey community. He later served the club selflessly as Chairperson before his most recent role as President. We express our deepest condolences to the McAdam family at this extremely difficult time.”

Posting on social media, a spokesperson for Ballyclare North End Football Club said: “Everyone at Ballyclare North End would like to pass on their sincere condolences following the death of Parkview HC President Jimmy McAdam. Our thoughts are with the McAdam family circle at this time.”

Mr McAdam’s funeral service will be held in Doagh Methodist Church at 11am this morning and afterwards to Kilbride Cemetery.