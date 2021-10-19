Ulster in Bloom accolades for Newtownabbey residents

Horticulturists from across Newtownabbey were recognised in this year’s awards.

The much-loved annual horticultural, environmental and community competition recognises the most beautiful plant and floral displays across the province.

Within the Newtownabbey area, a number of awards were presented. Ballynure won the Small Village accolade, while special awards went to Whiteabbey (Community category, Whiteabbey Glen) and McConnells Bar in Doagh won the Floral Presentation Award.

Chris McAleese (Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council), Elizabeth English-Wylie and John McConnell (McConnells Bar) Cllr Frances Burton (NILGA), Cllr Billy Webb (Mayor) Michael Wardlow (Translink Chairman), Matt McDowell (Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council), Ald Mandy Girvan, Isobel Wallace and Richard Wallace (Ballynure Village Committee).

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “What a huge achievement to see so many wonderful spaces being recognised by the Translink Ulster in Bloom Award. I am delighted that the skill, passion and dedication of those who give their time to ensure these spaces remain beautiful, has been recognised. A huge congratulations to all involved and thank you for all that you do to ensure the community can continue to enjoy these wonderful displays.”

Translink Chairman Michael Wardlow said: “It is heartening to see such fantastic demonstrations of community spirit in action, especially given the challenging times everyone has experienced. These awards clearly highlight the pride so many have for their local areas. The time and dedication given to creating such beautiful spaces is commendable.”

The Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition is co-ordinated by the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA).

Chris McAleese (Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council), Colin Bailie (Whiteabbey Glen), Cllr Frances Burton (NILGA), Cllr Billy Webb (Mayor), Michael Wardlow (Translink Chairman) , Ald Mandy Girvan, Kyle Stewart (Whiteabbey Glen), Matt McDowell (Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council).

