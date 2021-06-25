Urban Sports Park a jump closer to opening at the V36 in Newtownabbey

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council says the project is now ready to commence and is aiming for completion in late 2021.

According to the local authority, there will be many features in this unique park, in particular its size, which when complete will be one of the largest in the UK.

The V36 Urban Sports Park is a project supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb and the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Stephen Ross, with JP from Skateboard NI.

Match-funding has been provided by The Executive Office, Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development, Ireland.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb, said: “This is great news for the borough. Urban Sports have really taken off and we are delighted to be working in partnership with the Peace IV Programme, to provide one of the biggest Urban Sports Park in the UK.

“As a council we are continually looking to improve and develop leisure facilities for our residents and this fantastic project is only part of a developing programme of enhancements.”

In April, council approved the project after after £0.75m European funding was secured. Click here to read

The Deputy Mayor and chair of the Antrim and Newtownabbey Peace IV Partnership, Councillor Stephen Ross, said: “As partnership members we have been involved in the development of the Antrim and Newtownabbey Peace IV programme over a number of years. It is fantastic to now be at a stage where we are seeing projects come to life and this project will have a real impact by providing a new, accessible, shared space for our borough.”

--