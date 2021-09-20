Urgent appeal issued for nursing staff to help at Antrim Area Hospital

Commenting on social media this afternoon (Monday), a spokesperson for the Trust said: “ AAH remains under pressure as we care for a number of sick patients.

“Any available nursing staff (both registered and unregistered) who can help this afternoon, tonight and over the coming days call 02827661550 (until 8pm) or the Duty Sister on 02894424000 extension 331212 (after 8pm).”

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.