Urgent appeal to find missing Daniel Benson - family concerned about his whereabouts

Police and the family of missing Daniel Benson are appealing for information about his whereabouts.

A post on PSNI Facebook appeals for everyone to share the missing appeal on social media - in a bid to find him as quickly as possible.

Daniel Benson who is missing

The post reads: "Police and Daniel’s family are concerned for his whereabouts.

"Daniel is from Newtownabbey but frequents Belfast.

"He has a distinctive tattoo of initials “DB” on the left side of his neck.

"If you have seen him or know where he could be please ring 101 quoting “218 of 9/11/19”.

Please share this amongst your friends... the more exposure the quicker we find him."