Valley soft play facility to reopen after leak at centre
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has confirmed that the soft play facility at the Valley Leisure Centre is to reopen after cosmetic damage was caused following a leak at the venue earlier this week.
Posting on social media yesterday (Wednesday), a council spokesperson said: “Due to a leak which has caused water damage, Soft Play at the Valley Leisure Centre will be temporarily closed from immediate effect.
“We will provide a further update on a reopening date as soon as it is available.”
Providing an update to the Times today (Thursday), a spokesperson for the local authority said: “A leak from pipes feeding the female fitness changing area in Valley Leisure Centre was reported early morning on October 27.
“This affected Soft Play and female fitness showering facilities. The leak was quickly isolated and damage was cosmetic only. During this period we offered alternative showering facilities to customers.
“We will reopen Soft Play to the public on Friday, October 29. The rest of the leisure centre was open as normal.”
