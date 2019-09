A Ballyclare-based veterinary surgery has taken the step of issuing an appeal on social media in a bid to trace the owner of a cat.

Commenting on Facebook, a spokesperson for Clare Vet Group said: “This female tortoiseshell cat was found on Orpins Mill Road, Doagh, Ballyclare.

“Possibly elderly and in need of veterinary attention. If this is your cat, please contact the practice immediately.”

Anyone with information about the cat can call the vets on 028 9332 2223.