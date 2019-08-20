Village festival to be staged over Bank Holiday Weekend

Whiteabbey village is holding its second annual community village fair on August 24 and August 25 in support of the Children’s Hospice NI.

The fair will run from 12pm to 5pm over both days.

Detailing this year’s events, Vice chair of the Whiteabbey Village Business Association, Derek Kernoghan, said: “This year we estimate visitor numbers to be 9,000 to 10,000 over the two-day fair and we have more attractions including a funfair, petting farm, face painting, pet show and over 50 craft and artisan food stalls.

“We also have our 40 foot stage again this year with live entertainment across the two days featuring local artists and musicians. This was a great hit last year and we plan to make this year bigger and better.

“Whiteabbey Village Fair is not only a great community event, it’s also a fantastic fundraising opportunity for the Children’s Hospice NI.”

Some of the acts to perform at this year’s festival include Richard Mclearey from the Miami Show Band, This way up feat. Colin Beckinsale and Phill Croaker, Dolly Parton tribute starting Kirsty Coarde, Kyle McDowell and Lynn Savage, The Smooth Criminals, Brendon Trainor (singer), Holly Mccoubrey (Country singer), CWB Brass Band, Jordan School of Irish dancing, The Fire Starters Band, The Ukulele Orchestra and Erasure tribute Jim Clarke.

The festival is being supported by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Ulster University and local businesses.