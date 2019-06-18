Vital funds raised for worthy cause in Glengormley

Sophia House in Glengormley held their annual ‘Summer Fayre’ on June 11 to raise funds for its own charity, Threshold.

Sophia House provides its’ residents with a self-contained flat, alongside communal areas for shared living.

The accommodation provides support for up to 16 adults who have recently required treatment for mental ill health.

Sophia House provides an opportunity to learn or re-learn life skills in order to successfully re-integrate into our local community with more independence.

Residents and staff work and live together in a community atmosphere, meeting regularly for one to one support, and in therapeutic groups and collective activities.

The funds raised will be used to enhance the existing service. That support service enables residents to gain confidence, reducing their social anxiety for example by being outside of Sophia House alongside the support of staff.

A total of £600 was raised, though raffle tickets are still being sold until the draw at the end of July. Local businesses in the Glengormley area, and from outside the region got behind this event and donated generous raffle prizes.

Others provided items such as cups and burger baps which were used on the day.

A spokesperson for Sophia House said: “Throughout the day we were joined by people from some of those businesses that donated, as well as our funding body Supporting People.

“Other visitors included Choice Housing, community police officers, and residents and staff from the other parts of the Threshold organization. Several former residents also popped in to let us know how they have been getting on in the years since they lived in Sophia House.

“We at Sophia House would like to thank everyone who donated, and all who supported our cause, whether by purchasing ballots or simply calling in for a cuppa.”