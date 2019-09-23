WATCH: Firefighters tasked to Newtownabbey leisure centre

Emergency services were tasked to Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre this morning after an issue involving an overhead vent caused the fire alarm to sound.

Members of the public were evacuated from the facility, operated by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, at approximately 11.40am.

Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre. Pic by Google.

Commenting on the incident, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “Ballyearl Leisure Centre was evacuated earlier this morning after the fire alarm went off.

“The emergency services came out as a result of the alarm and after an inspection found it was an overhead vent in one of the squash courts which had triggered the alarm to go off.

“This was rectified and customers were allowed back into the building after approximately 20 minutes.”