WATCH: Golf fans mistake Newtownabbey man for Shane Lowry

Golf fans from across the globe queued to get a ‘selfie’ with Newtownabbey man, Curtis Kinney, after mistaking him for the newly-crowned Open champion, Shane Lowry.

Curtis had been at Royal Portrush yesterday to see the man from Co Offaly lift the Claret Jug.

Curtis Kinney.

Speaking to the Times, Curtis, who attended the Darren Clarke Golf School until 2016, said: “I was up at The Open on the Sunday to see Shane bring it home. It was an unreal experience and I was so proud to see something like that on a course I have played many times.

“Obviously I was disappointed not to see Darren make the cut, but that’s just how it goes sometimes. G-mac of course got to the weekend by making the cut and what an emotional thing to see the wee man from Portrush make it through.

“After the last putt we went to The Deerstalker in Golflinks Holiday Park and from then it was magic. People were asking me for photos and FaceTiming family in America and many other places I’m sure.

“During the day I was asked probably about 500 times for photos. I didn’t mind as it’s all in the spirit and it’s a little bit of fun.”