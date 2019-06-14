Watch: Newtownabbey Northern Ireland fan sings the praises of the GAWA

A Northern Ireland fan has serenaded a bar in Minsk with a song about Michael O’Neill’s side securing four consecutive wins.

Ballyclare man Angus Henry sang in front of a crowded pub in Belarus on Wednesday night in tribute to the team’s record breaking performances.

The enthusiastic supporters in the Vinie Jones Pub cheered as Angus praised the dedication of the players, singling out Conor Washington, Josh Magennis and Paddy McNair.

Speaking to the Times, Mr Henry said he believes the squad can create history by making it to the Euro 2020 finals.

He said: “After the two matches away to Estonia and Belarus, I believe we can do it.

“We have put a lot of pressure on the Dutch who now cannot afford any slip ups and they are not always on their game.”