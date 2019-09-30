Well wishers congratulate Steven Ward following daughter’s birth

WBO European Light Heavyweight boxing champion, Steven Ward, has been congratulated on social media after announcing the birth of his daughter, Isla Grace Ward.

Announcing Isla’s birth on Twitter on September 27, Steven said: “Welcome to the family Isla Grace Ward. We love you more than worlds can describe. I look forward to making you smile every day.”

Steven Ward. Pic by Press Eye.

Congratulating Mr Ward, Belfast boxer Michael Conlan said: “Congrats to you all Wardy!”

Tweeting to Ward, Irish professional boxer, Jason Quigley said: “Congrats champ, health and happiness.”

The Monkstown man also received plaudits from MMA star, Norman Parke. Posting on social media, the Bushmills fighter said: “Congrats mate.”

Motorcycle racer Alastair Seeley posted on Twitter: “Congratulations big Stevy.”