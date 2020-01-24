Well wishes as Sammy Mackie celebrates 80th birthday

Well wishes were extended to renowned entertainer, Sammy Mackie, as he celebrated his 80th birthday this week.

Mr Mackie marked his special milestone with family members on Wednesday, January 22.

The octogenarian, who is famous for his iconic football anthem ‘I’m yer man’, was born on the Shore Road in Whiteabbey on January 22 1940.

The youngest of three children to John and Katie Mackie, he was always destined to be an entertainer.

He had a short spell in the Army specialising in entertaining the troops. In January 1966 he married and had three children and lived in Queens Park in Glengormley.

He started an industrial cleaning business, but continued with his love of the stage doing the pubs and clubs throughout the province and also doing the circuit in England and Scotland.

Sammy became a household name in 1982 when he was runner up in Northern Ireland entertainer of the year and also received a special award for the essence of Northern Ireland.

He was also crowned the Co Tyrone entertainer of the year in 1982 and 1983.

Sammy recorded several novelty songs with the most popular being his 1982 World Cup anthem ‘I’m yer man.’

He has performed on stage from plays to pantomimes with small film roles in City of Embers and Man about dog.

He is now retired and living in Glengormley.

Birthday wishes were extended on social media. Posting on social media, one person said: “Happy birthday to the legend that is Sammy Mackie.”

Another person said: “A very happy 80th Sammy!! Hope you have an amazing day with your lovely family.”

One local resident said: “Happy 80th birthday to the one and only Sammy Mackie.”