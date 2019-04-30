Whiteabbey car rally to support Children’s Hospice

A car and bike show will help raise funds for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice this weekend.

The event will be staged in the main car park in the centre of the village.

The car and bike show will run between 2pm and 5pm.

Proceeds go to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

The event has been organised by Whiteabbey Village Business Association.

A spokesperson for the association said: “The rally will be held in the village with a car parade through the village, displays of cars, information stands and car related retail stalls creating a great family day out.”

For more information, check out the association’s Facebook page.