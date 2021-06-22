Whiteabbey woman ‘honoured’ after receiving MBE

Christine Davis received the award for services to Community Relations in Northern Ireland.

Ms Davis, who is Assistant Neighbourhoods and Cohesion Manager at the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, said her involvement in community projects started in a voluntary capacity in the Springfarm area of Antrim before undertaking a number of qualifications and studying for a degree in Community Development at Ulster University’s Jordanstown campus.

Speaking to the Times, the Whiteabbey resident stressed the prestigious recognition was received on behalf of everyone she has worked with.

Christine Davis MBE.

She said: “I have and continue to work with amazing people across a range of organisations and communities province-wide.

“I’ve done so in a voluntary capacity as well as in my career with NIHE where I’m part of a wonderful team. The people I have and continue to work with work so hard to improve the quality of life in our communities and that’s what inspires me to try and make a difference.

“I only support the people on the ground- they are the people who make things happen. It is a team effort. It’s a lot more than bricks and mortar. It’s all about people and a community-led approach.

“When I found out that I’d been nominated for the MBE it was a tough secret to keep. I’m not involved in this for the headlines and I’m never the one to be at the front. I am very honoured.”

Christine has been congratulated by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

In a statement issued to this newspaper, a spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “We’re delighted that Christine has been recognised for her peace building and shared housing work over many years.

“Her volunteering has enabled others to positively build and shape their communities and her work at the Housing Executive has led to the development and delivery of several good relations programmes that have main streamed approaches to reducing segregation in housing.”

