Wilsons Auctions awarded £50 million of new contracts

As a result of the multi-agency Home Office contract also incorporating Border Force, HMRC and the National Crime Agency the auction company will be responsible for the sale of seized goods and vehicles including exceptional items by these government agencies.

In addition to the multi-agency Home Office framework, a second HMRC contract has been awarded to the auction company for services including the removal, storage, appraisal and sale of goods.

Finally, a solus auction agreement with TrustFord, the world’s largest Ford dealership group, sees Wilsons Auctions manage the disposal of part exchange vehicles and surplus retail stock from the six dealerships located across Northern Ireland.

Wilsons Auctions has been awarded new contracts worth in excess of £50 million.

Peter Johnston, Wilsons Auctions Group Operations Director said: “We are delighted to have been awarded contracts with all of these prestigious organisations. Over recent years we have invested heavily in infrastructure and premises to cater for contracts such as these, and will continue to reinvest to strengthen the position for the future.

“Our ongoing work for the majority of law enforcement agencies in the UK, Ireland and beyond, has enabled us to build an excellent knowledge base to improve systems and procedures that ultimately result in a better service for all concerned.”

