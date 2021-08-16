Wilsons Auctions goes Green with installation of Electric Vehicle Chargers

The chargers have been installed to service the increased provision of hybrid cars and fully electric cars for staff, which comes as the auction company embarks on a project to reduce its carbon footprint by encouraging a greener solution to its company car offering.

Commenting on the progression of Wilsons Auctions Green journey Peter Johnston, Group Operations Director said: “In addition to the company being powered by renewable energy, the installation of electric chargers further underlines Wilsons Auctions commitment to achieve net zero through our Carbon Reduction Plan.

“The transition from petrol and diesel to electric vehicles is driven by the Wilsons Auctions senior management so providing electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the company will further support the transition away from fossil fuels and encourage low carbon alternatives.”

Peter Johnston, Wilsons Auctions Group Operations Director (right) with Andrew Wilson, Managing Director of Wilson Power and Energy Ltd.

The installation of the electric vehicle chargers was undertaken by Wilson Power and Energy Ltd, with Managing Director Andrew Wilson delighted that Wilsons Auctions chose his company to move forward on their ‘Green journey.’

Andrew said: “With Wilsons Auctions staff already transitioning to Full Electric and Hybrid vehicles the installation of charging units at their branches is the first step for the long established and renowned auction group which extends to 18 sites across the UK and Ireland.

“The work has been completed on time and with detailed planning we were able to ensure the hammer continued to fall in the auction rooms and the installation work did not disrupt the operation of the business.”

----

Click here to read Section of Ballynure road closed for BT works

--

A message from the Editor: