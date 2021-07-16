Wreath re-laid at Glengormley War Memorial following recent ‘hate crime’ attack
A brief wreath re-laying ceremony was held yesterday (Thursday) following recent vandalism at Glengormley War Memorial.
Elected representatives took part in an act of remembrance after poppy wreaths had been destroyed a week earlier at the memorial in Lilian Bland Community Park.
The Mayor, Councillor Billy Webb, who relaid the wreath, said: “I was deeply saddened at this further act of vandalism and condemn this cowardly behaviour.
“It is an insult to the memory of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in their service to give us the freedom we all enjoy today, including those who did the damage.
“I would appeal to anyone with any information to bring it forward to the PSNI immediately.”
Antrim and Newtownabbey Council has stated that additional patrols will be conducted by the borough’s community safety wardens in the Glengormley area after a series of attacks at the memorial.
Police said they were treating the July 8 incident as a “sectarian hate crime”. For more on this story, read here
--
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.