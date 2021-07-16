Wreath re-laid at Glengormley War Memorial following recent ‘hate crime’ attack

Elected representatives took part in an act of remembrance after poppy wreaths had been destroyed a week earlier at the memorial in Lilian Bland Community Park.

The Mayor, Councillor Billy Webb, who relaid the wreath, said: “I was deeply saddened at this further act of vandalism and condemn this cowardly behaviour.

“It is an insult to the memory of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in their service to give us the freedom we all enjoy today, including those who did the damage.

The Mayor, Cllr Billy Webb, placing the wreath on the memorial, looking on are the Deputy Mayor, Cllr Stephen Ross, Ald Julian McGrath, Cllr Victor Robinson and Ald Phillip Brett.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information to bring it forward to the PSNI immediately.”

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council has stated that additional patrols will be conducted by the borough’s community safety wardens in the Glengormley area after a series of attacks at the memorial.

Police said they were treating the July 8 incident as a “sectarian hate crime”. For more on this story, read here

