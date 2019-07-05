Young musicians raise over £200 for people with cancer

A group of kindhearted buskers have raised over £200 for a cancer charity during a recent collection in Ballynure.

Having raised funds for The Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice in 2018, Benjamin (10) decided that he would like to raise money for another worthwhile cause.

After hearing about people known to him being ill and passing away due to cancer, this prompted him to choose Cancer Research UK.

He said: “Too many people are getting ill and dying from this horrible disease. We need to try to do something about it.”

Benjamin decided to go busking and asked his friend Christy to join him. The boys set up in Ballynure village on Saturday, June 23.

Benjamin’s little brother took responsibility for the collection bucket and Benjamin and Christy took it in turn to entertain shoppers.

Benjamin played his saxophone and Christy played his cornet. Many people commented on their talent and kindness raising money for others and contributed very generously to the boys’ collection.

Some further donations were collected from people who had heard about their efforts. The boys were delighted to be able to give a total of £235.51 to Cancer Research UK.