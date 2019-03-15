Person hospitalised following Ballyclare collision

One patient was transferred to hospital after a road traffic collision in Ballyclare.

Commenting on the incident, a Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) received a 999 call at 2.33pm on Thursday, March 14, following reports of a road traffic collision at Doagh Road, Ballyclare.

“NIAS despatched one Rapid Response Paramedic to the scene. Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was transferred Antrim Area Hospital.”